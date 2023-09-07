HanesBrands And G-III Apparel Group Announce Licensing Agreement For Champion And C9 Champion Outerwear

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — September 7, 2023 — HanesBrands, a global supplier of iconic apparel brands, and G-III Apparel Group, Ltd., a global supplier of fashion, today announced they have entered into a strategic multi-year license agreement for the design, production and distribution of outerwear for the Champion and C9 Champion brands in North America, including exploring opportunities across Champion’s global network as a key partner.

“We are thrilled to work with G-III’s team of world-class experts in expanding and elevating iconic brands, making them a powerful partner as we grow Champion globally,” said Vanessa LeFebvre, President, Global Activewear. “G-III’s proven track record in category expansion and their best-in-class global infrastructure will enable us to reach a wider consumer base who already are, or will soon become, loyal to the Champion brand for generations. Champion is an inspirational lifestyle brand born from sport with a vision to be defined not by what we make, but by what we do. This partnership creates a significant opportunity to leverage G-III’s expertise in the outerwear category and their diversified distribution network, which will enable us to extend our offerings and support the brand’s lifestyle proposition.”

“We are excited to welcome Champion, an iconic American brand that is rooted in sports and an active lifestyle, to our portfolio of over 30 globally recognized brands,” said Jeffrey Goldfarb, Executive Vice President of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. “Our vision is to build on the brand’s legacy and create quality heritage pieces which complement and enhance Champion’s principles of self-expression. This license aligns perfectly with G-III’s core competencies in outerwear, is a strong complement to our other brands, and will fit seamlessly into our already well-developed outerwear divisions and global network.”

Posted: September 7, 2023

Source: HanesBrands