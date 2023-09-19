A&E Unveils New Sustainable Thread Products Awarded With Gold Level C2C Certified™ Material Health Certificates

MOUNT HOLLY, NC — September 19, 2023 — Global thread maker, American & Efird (A&E) continued its advancement of sustainable practices and environmental stewardship this week with the release of two sustainable cotton thread products, each earning a Gold Level C2C Certified Material Health Certificate™. Meeting the material health requirements of the multi-attribute Cradle to Cradle Certified™ Product Standard, these new products bolster an already impressive sustainable thread line, and support increased sustainability and circularity within the textile industry.Specially processed under best manufacturing practices, A&E’s new Anecot Plus® SPC and Chroma™ SPC long staple cotton thread products are created with Cradle to Cradle compliant dyes and chemicals, providing additional eco-friendly choices to customer brand and retail partners seeking certified, sustainable thread products to directly support their respective environmental goals.

“We are pleased to continue to offer sustainable sewing thread solutions to our customers,” said Chris Alt, A&E President. “From fully recycled options as in our ECO100 thread line to our 100% biodegradable and organic products, we remain committed to creating responsible sewing threads. We are focused on meeting the current and future demands of our customers with new innovations, while doing right by the environment and the communities in which we operate.”

Cradle to Cradle Certified™ is a globally recognized measure of safer, more sustainable products made for a circular economy. Products under C2C are rated based on their overall product safety, responsibility, and ability to be reused once their useful life has ended. Achieving the Gold level C2C Certified™ designation signifies A&E’s unwavering dedication to minimizing its ecological footprint as the company continues efforts to be an environmentally conscious contributor to a regenerative economy.

“The Cradle to Cradle program certifies products designed for a circular economy and challenges us to re-think the way we make them,” said Jimmy Summers, Chief Sustainability Officer, Elevate Textiles. “Products certified under C2C are rated based on their overall product safety, responsibility, and ability to be reused once their useful life has ended. The Material Health Certificate offers a solution to growing industry and consumer interest in knowing more about the chemicals used in products across their supply chains and avoiding chemicals of concern. This helps us continue on our path towards even safer product chemistries and circularity.”

A&E with Elevate Textiles has held material health certifications from Cradle to Cradle since 2021.

Source: American & Efird A&E, a portfolio company of Elevate Textiles