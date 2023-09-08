SUPIMA Design Competition Names Carla Pierini Its 2023 Winner

NEW YORK — September 8, 2023 — SUPIMA, the non-profit luxury brand that promotes the use of American grown Pima cotton around the world, is excited to announce Carla Pierini, Drexel University, the winner of the 2023 SUPIMA Design Competition.

Hosted by globally recognized and acclaimed American fashion designer, Jeremy Scott, this year’s competition saw Carla Pierini and seven other finalists from the top design schools across the country showcased exceptional individual creativity and design talent with eveningwear capsule collections created entirely with SUPIMA cotton fabrics on September 7th, 2023, during a live runway show at The Prince George Ballroom this New York Fashion Week. The highly skilled and visionary group of young, emerging designers were tasked with creating five looks using five types of SUPIMA fabric: shirting, twill, denim, jersey, and velveteen. CFDA Award winning eveningwear designer, Bibhu Mohapatra, returned for his ninth year as mentor to the finalists, providing insight, support, and council to each contestant throughout the SDC program. It was a difficult decision with so many extraordinary collections to consider but this year’s prestigious panel of judges determined that Pierini is taking home a prize of $10,000 along with industry recognition and visibility for all of the 2023 finalists.

This year’s SUPIMA Design Competition Finalists included:

Amber Kuia, Academy of Art University

Carla Pierini, Drexel University

Alexander Ziemba, Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising

Hee Jin Hwang, Fashion Institute of Technology

Wendy Weng, Kent State University

Tianze Wu, Parsons School of Design, The New School

Sahara Clemons, Rhode Island School of Design

Mariana Espinosa, School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

Each collection was carefully evaluated by an elite panel of over 20 judges comprised of industry veterans, editors, designers, and stylists including: fashion designer, Jeremy Scott, eveningwear designer, Bibhu Mohapatra, Abby Silverman, Angel Nemov, Ann Caruso, Avon Dorsey, Avril Graham, Cipriana Quann, Danya Issawi, Edward Barsamian, Emilia Petrarca, Freya Drohan, Godfrey Deeny, Jeffrey Taylor (2016 SDC winner), Jerome Lamaar, Jill Manoff, Jonathan Cohen, Kelly Augustine, Laurel Pantin, Lisa Lockwood, Mahoro Seward, Mandy Lee, Mickey Boardman, Shibon Kennedy, and Victoria Brito.

Posted: September 8, 2023

Source: SUPIMA