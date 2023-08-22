Saucony® Announces Product Sustainability Goals; Launches Corn-Powered Triumph RFG

WALTHAM, Mass. — August 22, 2023 — Running toward a more sustainable future, global performance running lifestyle brand Saucony today announced a major step in its sustainability journey — a goal that 90 percent of its products will contain organic, recycled or renewable materials by 2025, with 100 percent by 2030. Underlining this commitment, the brand is making an immediate impact to reduce its environmental footprint with the launch of the Triumph RFG (Run For Good), Saucony’s most sustainable shoe to date. The all-new Triumph RFG brings together plant-based dyes in the upper with a 55-percent corn-based PWRRUN BIO+™ midsole foam to help limit the dependence on plastic; a major contributor to negative environmental impact. The 80-percent natural rubber outsole is engineered to offer the same level of performance as a synthetic sole. The Triumph RFG will be available September 5 at saucony.com and select retailers globally.

“This year, as we celebrate Saucony’s 125th anniversary, we look back on how creating a better world has always been part of our deep-rooted heritage,” said Rob Griffiths, Saucony global brand president. “At Saucony, we say that when we innovate, we elevate — the industry, our partners and the sport. But quite simply, the future of our sport depends on the future of our planet, and we know we can do better for ourselves and the earth. There’s no one-size-fits-all solution. That means as a member of the global community, it is imperative that we are constantly innovating, researching, and committing to our promise to find more sustainable options. We believe there is no finish line when it comes to sustainability; we are dedicated to pushing ourselves and the industry to do better.”

Over the years, Saucony has implemented a variety of projects on its sustainability journey, including the launch of its Spring 2020 apparel line — nearly 100 percent of styles were made in part with organic, recycled or renewable materials.. In 2021, the brand launched the Jazz Court RFG, crafted using only seven natural materials and zero plastic; it became Saucony’s most eco-friendly shoe at the time, delivering on the brand’s long-term goal of excluding virgin plastic from their products. Further, in 2022, Saucony became the first running brand to collaborate with Cycora by Ambercycle™, creating performance running tops made from 23-percent Cycora material, a regenerated polyester sourced from textile waste that would otherwise have ended up in landfills.

“What we use to make our footwear and apparel has a big impact on our environmental footprint — that’s why we focus on natural and recycled materials that reduce the need for synthetic chemicals and harmful production processes,” said Brian Moore, senior vice president of global product for Saucony. “Sustainability and running performance don’t always go hand-in-hand and runners who care about the environment shouldn’t have to make a choice. The Triumph RFG is proof that sustainability and performance can work in tandem with the added goal of ensuring that the product remains affordable for the consumer. Saucony continues to make progress in its sustainability journey, and the Triumph RFG is just one of many Saucony styles to be reimagined with the future of the planet at the forefront.”

As part of its sustainability strategy, Saucony has initiated the RFG Standard, a baseline measurement that indicates if a product meets the brand’s sustainability goals while continuing to deliver on the performance consumers need. A product that meets those standards, such as the Triumph RFG, earns the RFG Badge.

Triumph RFG Features

PWRRUN BIO+ cushioning is 55% corn based, limiting dependence on plastic;

PWRRUN BIO+ sockliner; made to perform with PWRRUN+ sockliner for added comfort;

Durable gum rubber outsole is made from 80% natural rubber;

Breathable mesh upper made of cotton using plant-based dyes;

Soft collar and padded tongue for 360 degree fit and feel;

Category: Neutral;

Heel-to-toe Offset: 10mm (37mm heel/27mm forefoot);

Weight: Men’s 10.4oz. (295g), Women’s 9.7oz (275g); and

Sustainability: This style is vegan and contains recycled materials.

Pricing and Sizing

The Triumph RFG is available in men’s sizes 7-13, and 14 and 15, and women’s sizes 5-12 at a suggested retail price of $160.00.

Posted August 22, 2023

Source: Saucony