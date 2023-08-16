Madewell, First Us Denim Brand To Become A bluesign® System Partner

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland — August 16, 2023 — bluesign, a sustainability solutions provider for the textile industry, is proud to announce its official partnership with the fashion and denim lifestyle brand, Madewell as the first US denim company to become a bluesign® System Partner brand. This partnership reflects Madewell’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact through the implementation of the best available techniques and sustainable practices in denim production.

As a comprehensive solutions system, bluesign focuses on sustainable chemistry, employing a holistic approach to drive environmental improvements, enhance worker safety, and increase resource efficiency.

Through rigorous on-site assessments, management of input streams, and verification of chemical inventories, the bluesign team works closely with system partners, including brands, manufacturers, and chemical suppliers. Together, they develop tailored solutions that prioritize the highest level of safety for people, the planet, and consumers.

Madewell’s collaboration with bluesign to produce denim more sustainably launched in October 2022. Their first denim style launched under the partnership was crafted using bluesign® Approved ISKO fabrics, a certification that signifies adherence to bluesign’s strict worker safety and environmental requirements as well as elimination of hazardous chemicals from the beginning of the fabric production. This newly signed system partnership further reinforces Madewell’s commitment to sustainable denim production and its dedication to implementing innovative solutions to lead the way towards a more sustainable fashion industry.

CEO of bluesign Daniel Rüfenacht further emphasized the core principles of the bluesign technologies ag, a member of the SGS Group., saying, “Our bluesign® Denim initiative aims to revolutionize the way denim is produced, ensuring that clean chemistry and clean production processes are at the heart of the system partner mills and laundries. With Madewell as our first US denim brand system partner, we are taking a major stride towards leading the industry with a transformational approach to denim production. We are expecting more brands to follow Madewell’s footsteps in joining the bluesign Denim initiative.

Madewell’s system partnership with bluesign coincides with the introduction of the solution provider’s “bluesign® DENIM” concept, highlighting the importance of clean chemistry and production processes for a sustainable and responsible choice. bluesign® Denim represents a commitment to minimizing the denim industry’s negative impact on people and the planet through collaboration with denim partners to eliminate harmful chemicals and ensure sustainable manufacturing processes. With a focus on creating the cleanest denim in the world, the concept covers fabric and garment production steps that meet the strict bluesign® Criteria, ensuring safety of workers, the environment, and consumers. Choosing bluesign® Denim will allow consumers to embrace the freedom of denim while making a reliable and sustainable fashion statement.

