Columbia Sportswear Company Names Tom Gyles SVP, Global Distribution Network

PORTLAND, Ore. — August 18, 2023 — Columbia Sportswear Company, a global supplier of designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor, active and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment products, named Tom Gyles its new Senior Vice President, Global Distribution Network in Canada.

Mr. Gyles oversees North America and Europe wholesale, retail, and ecommerce company-owned distribution operations (2,000 employees). He is also accountable for the of the global third-party logistics network, strategy and operations including critical 3PL partnerships within the Asia Pacific region.

Mr. Gyles has more than 20 years of logistics and distribution network experience across several industries. He has spent the last 10 years in the apparel industry with PVH Corp and Gap Inc. While living in Toronto, Shanghai, New York, and most recently Hong Kong, he was accountable for logistics and distribution operations supporting retail, wholesale, online and franchise businesses for multiple brands. Mr. Gyles’ experience includes company owned and operated and 3PL-managed facilities. He also led a 3PL business in Canada.

Mr. Gyles will partner at the highest level with Columbia Sportswear’s executive teams globally, and is ultimately accountable for defining and delivering innovative models that serve future business strategy and uplevel consumer experience in a continuously changing supply chain landscape. He is based in Ontario, Canada and reports into Lisa Kulok, EVP, Chief Supply Chain Officer.

Posted: August 18, 2023

Source: Columbia Sportswear Company