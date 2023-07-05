Traceability Solution Aware™ Wins Avantex Fashion Pitch Grand Prize 2023

PARIS — July 5, 2023 — At the 25th anniversary of the Avantex Paris, the international innovation trade show for advanced and sustainable fashion, Dutch climate tech startup Aware™️ got awarded with the Avantex Fashion Pitch Grand Prize 2023 award.

Organized as part of the Avantex Paris show within Texworld Evolution Paris, the Avantex Fashion Pitch awards, each year, the best innovative fashion and textile projects. The candidates present their work in the form of a 5-minute pitch in front of a jury of industry experts. Three categories of innovative projects were part of the selection: ‘services’, ‘textiles or soft materials’ and ‘fashion design’, but the winner was

Recently Aware™ launched its Digital Product Passport (DPP) Aware™ Virtual ID. The traceability solution is based on primary data of the maker which ends up as a tracer in both the fiber as well as a digital twin on a public blockchain. The DPP of Aware™ gives brands and consumers trustworthy information directly from the producers and manufacturers of the product, ruling out third parties and helping in the fight against greenwashing.

“Being recognized with the Avantex Fashion Pitch’ Grand Prize is such an honor for Aware™’s team”, emphasizes Koen Warmerdam, co-founder and brand director of the global climate tech company Aware™. “We developed a solution to support brands and suppliers to have trustworthy data, which helps them to make sustainability claims with confidence and consumers to make better and more conscious decisions”, Warmerdam concludes.

Aware™ is a global climate tech company based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The last three years they developed a unique phygital-both digital and physical- traceability system to support b2b and b2c fashion and textile brands to track sustainable textile supply chains throughout every step of the process.

Posted: July 5, 2023

Source: Aware™