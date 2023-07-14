Soorty Joins The CIRCULOSE® Supplier Network, Reinforcing Commitment To Circular Fashion Solutions

KARACHI, Pakistan — July 14, 2023 — Soorty, a global denim manufacturer dedicated to minimizing environmental and social impact, is proud to announce its membership in the recently launched CIRCULOSE® Supplier Network (CSN). The CSN, spearheaded by Renewcell, a textile recycling innovator, comprises forty-seven yarn and textile producers committed to driving the circular economy forward by ensuring a steady supply of CIRCULOSE® to the market.

Circular solutions are essential for the fashion industry’s sustainability and ethical development, and Soorty is at the forefront of offering such solutions. As part of the CSN, Soorty is now able to provide a consistent supply of RCS-certified CIRCULOSE® to its customers. This membership further strengthens Soorty’s dedication to transforming its supply chain into a value chain and consistently improving circular solutions through responsible innovation.

Soorty’s approach to circularity in fashion extends far beyond its involvement in the CSN. For years, Soorty has utilized post-consumer waste (PCW) and post-industrial waste (PIW) in its fabric developments. With continuous investments in spinning technology and extensive expertise in denim making, Soorty possesses a wealth of knowledge in the field. By leveraging this expertise, Soorty offers recycled fiber solutions through its recycling initiative, Second Life. These solutions employ high-quality materials and smart processes that complement the design-for-purpose mindset which prioritizes longevity and durability in Soorty’s products.

Education also plays a vital role in Soorty’s circularity efforts. Through its platform of transparent information Future Possibilities, Soorty creates a room of education on responsible production and consumption, both on an online level and also on an offline level through events, sponsorships, seminars, and more. Educating all stakeholders, including young designers, students and end consumers, Soorty actively contributes to reducing our environmental and social footprints throughout the entire product life cycle.

Additionally, Soorty actively monitors, controls, and optimizes its own impact on the environment and society, and besides its partnerships with globally renowned sustainability groups, they’re also developing its own calculator to further enhance its LCA studies and ensure to provide sustainable innovation via data-driven information.

Soorty’s wide range of purpose-designed products reflects its commitment to conscious materials and processes. By utilizing these products, consumers can make informed and purpose-driven sustainable choices while enjoying fashionable and durable clothing.

