Lelio Gavazza Appointed CEO Of TOM FORD FASHION

MILAN, Italy — July 18, 2023 — Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (Zegna Group), today announced the appointment of Lelio Gavazza to the newly created position of CEO, TOM FORD FASHION, effective September 18, 2023.

Gavazza will report directly to Ermenegildo “Gildo” Zegna, chairman and CEO of Zegna Group, and he will be part of the Senior Management of the Group.

As CEO of TOM FORD FASHION, Gavazza will be responsible for the end-to-end of the TOM FORD FASHION business, from collection development to merchandising, through production as well as retail and wholesale distribution.

Zegna commented: “Lelio’s track record of strong global leadership brings outstanding luxury expertise to TOM FORD FASHION across retail management, wholesale distribution, marketing, digital and key markets, including China. I have personally known and appreciated Lelio for many years, and I’m confident that his world-class business acumen, deep international experience, and leadership skills will prove invaluable in the development of the TOM FORD FASHION business globally.”

Gavazza will work closely with Guillaume Jesel, president and CEO, TOM FORD, ensuring the alignment of fashion with the holistic luxury strategy for the brand.

“I am delighted to welcome Lelio Gavazza as CEO, TOM FORD FASHION. The Estée Lauder Companies and TOM FORD have had an exceptional and longstanding relationship with Gildo Zegna and the Zegna Group. We look forward to working closely with Gildo, Lelio, and their teams to take TOM FORD FASHION to its next level in global luxury,” said Guillaume Jesel.

Gavazza brings more than twenty years of experience in global luxury and luxury distribution to his role as CEO, TOM FORD FASHION. He joins the company from LVMH Group, where he is currently Executive Vice President, Sales & Retail at Bulgari. During his time at Bulgari, and prior to his current role, Gavazza held a series of key regional leadership roles, including Managing Director of Greater China, and Managing Director, Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Lelio Gavazza said: “I am honored to join Zegna Group as its CEO of TOM FORD FASHION and look forward to working with Gildo Zegna and partnering with Guillaume Jesel to continue to foster the growth of TOM FORD at the pinnacle of luxury fashion.”

Posted: July 18, 2023

Source: Ermenegildo Zegna Group