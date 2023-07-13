Eurofins Receives Sustainable Apparel Coalition Membership

HONG KONG — July 13, 2023 — The Eurofins Consumer Products Assurance (Eurofins CPA) network of companies is pleased to announce that it has become Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) Affiliate Member, joining more than 280 other members in driving progression and positive changes collectively.

The Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) is an independent and impact-creating organization that aims to lead the industry toward a shared vision of sustainability based upon a joint approach for measuring, evaluating, and improving performance. As a non-profit organization, it has members from across the apparel, footwear, and textile sector, but exists independently outside any one company so that it can drive progress. The SAC’s collective action efforts bring more than 280 global brands, retailers, manufacturers, NGOs, academics, and industry associations together.

Eurofins CPA was approved as Higg Facility Environmental Module (Higg FEM) Verifier Body in 2021, a key tool under the Higg Index suite in measuring facilities’ environmental performance. Later in this year Eurofins CPA obtained Higg FEM Trainer Body accreditation as well. With SAC membership, Eurofins CPA is excited for the wider collaboration opportunities ahead to accelerate achievement of the industry’s commitment in sustainability.

Learn more about Eurofins CPA at https://www.eurofins.com/assurance/consumer-products/

Posted: July 13, 2023

Source The Eurofins Consumer Products Assurance (Eurofins CPA)