Brand Manufacturer HWASEUNG Enterprise Implements Coloreel In Vietnam

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — July 13, 2023 — HWASEUNG Enterprise, a footwear, headwear, and textile manufacturer, announces the first installation of Coloreel in Vietnam.

With Coloreel, HWASEUNG Enterprise takes another step towards more sustainable production. As a key supplier to leading global brands such as Nike, Adidas, Titleist and Lacoste, HWASEUNG Enterprise is a signatory to the UNFCCC Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action and has committed to reducing Greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030.

“By partnering with Coloreel, we are taking a significant step towards a more sustainable future while offering our clients unprecedented customization options”, says Darren Hamilton, Executive COO of Apparel & Accessories at HWASEUNG Enterprise. “This collaboration reinforces our commitment to innovation and environmental leadership, shaping the future of the textile industry.”

Coloreel’s technology eliminates pre-colored thread, reducing water and chemical consumption associated with dyeing. By dyeing a 100% recycled polyester thread in real-time, water consumption is reduced by at least 97% compared to traditional dyeing methods. In addition, the technology significantly reduces thread waste.

When Coloreel launched this technology for digital thread dyeing, the aim was to streamline an industry characterized by slow processes, difficulty in creating complicated designs, and excessive resource usage.

“A partnership with a company like HWASEUNG Enterprise, which produces over 20 million hats annually, can truly be a game-changer. With unlimited color and design possibilities, we offer a solution for quick turnaround, customization and small-batch production, providing significant value to our customers,” states Torbjörn Bäck, CEO of Coloreel.

