Wolverine Worldwide Appoints Melissa Mullen As Sweaty Betty Global Brand President

ROCKFORD, Mich. — June 12, 2023 — Wolverine World Wide, Inc., which operates one of the world’s largest portfolios of lifestyle and footwear brands, announced today the appointment of Melissa Mullen as Global Brand President of Sweaty Betty, a premium women’s activewear brand acquired in August 2021.

Ms. Mullen, a seasoned consumer-focused and omnichannel retail leader, brings a wealth of experience from various senior executive roles with global fashion, athletic, and footwear brands. She most recently served since 2019 as Vice President and General Manager of UK and Ireland for Jo Malone London, a British lifestyle brand owned by the Estée Lauder Companies. She was responsible for all commercial operations in these two key markets, including stores, eCommerce, and wholesale.

Prior to joining Jo Malone London, Ms. Mullen worked at Nike for more than eight years in a variety of eCommerce and merchandising roles across Europe, Asia, and North America. These included serving as Senior Director of Nike Direct Retail in the UK and Ireland, and as Senior Director of Nike.com Global Expansion.

Ms. Mullen will report to Isabel Soriano, President of Wolverine Worldwide’s London-based International Group, closely aligning the brand with the Company’s other international businesses and enabling the teams to leverage strengths and resources across functions. She succeeds Julia Straus, who as previously announced is returning to the United States with her family.

“Melissa’s proven track record with consumer-obsessed global athletic and fashion brands makes her the ideal leader to help propel Sweaty Betty forward, and I’m extremely excited to welcome her as its next Global Brand President,” said Ms. Soriano. “Her deep omnichannel experience and industry knowledge will help position the brand for long-term success.”

“Wolverine Worldwide’s strategy includes focusing our efforts and investments on Sweaty Betty and other key brands within our portfolio,” said Brendan Hoffman, Wolverine Worldwide’s Chief Executive Officer. “I’m confident Melissa will help unlock Sweaty Betty’s global growth potential and forge even stronger connections with its consumers around the world.”

“When the opportunity arose to lead Sweaty Betty, a brand rooted in purpose and deep consumer connections, I knew I had to be part of the next chapter of its story,” said Ms. Mullen. “I look forward to working with this incredible team to grow our business and support our mission to empower women around the world through fitness and beyond.”

Posted: June 13, 2023

Source: Wolverine World Wide, Inc.