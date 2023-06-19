PUMA Appoints Shirley Li As General Manager China

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany — June 19, 2023 — Sports company PUMA has appointed Shirley Li as its new General Manager in China as part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its business in this important market.

Shirley, a native Chinese who joined PUMA in early 2023 as Commercial Director, has more than 20 years of industry experience and gained a deep understanding of the Chinese market and consumer. Before joining PUMA, Shirley worked as VP Wholesale at adidas and she holds a law degree from Fudan University.

She replaces Philippe Bocquillon, who will move into the role of PUMA’s Area Manager for Greater China, which includes China, Taiwan and Hong Kong. Philippe will also take on the position of General Manager Hong Kong, while Paul Yu will remain General Manager of Taiwan. Both Shirley and Paul will report to Philippe.

“I am very excited that we will open a new chapter for PUMA China under the new leadership of Shirley,” said Arne Freundt, PUMA CEO. “I am very confident that under her leadership we will rebound strongly in China which is one of our key strategic priorities. I want to thank Philippe for more than 10 years as General Manager of PUMA China. He has done a great job under often very challenging circumstances and I wish him all the best for his new role as Area Manager.”

David Lu will further strengthen PUMA China’s top management by replacing Shirley as Commercial Director. He has been with PUMA since March 2023 and has worked in the fashion and sports industry for more than 15 years. Most recently, he worked as the General Manager of Retail Operations at Levi’s.

All of these changes will become effective July 1, 2023.

Source PUMA SE