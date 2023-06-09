Menswear Brands Cavia And young n sang Showcase Spiber’s Brewed Protein™ Materials In “S|Style Sustainable Style” Exhibition

YAMAGATA, Japan — June 9, 2023 — Spiber’s Brewed Protein fiber has been chosen as a featured material by Kering’s Material Innovation Lab (MIL) and Fondazione Pitti Discovery for the highly anticipated 7th edition of “S|Style sustainable style.” Fondazione Pitti Discovery has been drawing the attention of esteemed international buyers and media representatives, and was curated by L’Officiel Italia journalist Giorgia Cantarini. This renowned exhibition brings together ten handpicked emerging brands which exemplify a harmonious blend of social consciousness and environmental responsibility while maintaining creativity and design.

Among the carefully selected brands, young n sang, a South Korean menswear label known for its exceptional hand weaving techniques, and Cavia, an Italian brand based in Milan celebrated for repurposing and upcycling garments, have joined the movement to transform society and the fashion industry towards a more sustainable future. Both brands have unveiled exclusive collections crafted from Brewed Protein fibers for the first time.

“The Brewed Protein materials created by Spiber offer a strong example of what technology can do to reduce the impact of the fashion industry on the environment by replacing traditional petrochemical-based materials and production methods with innovative and bio-based solutions,” says Giorgia Cantarini, Senior Fashion Editor at L’Officiel Italia, Talent Scouter and Curator of S|Style x Pitti Immagine. “I believe Spiber is initiating a revolution that can lead to reducing climate change. The more we choose these types of solutions, the more we decrease their price in the market, which makes them available for adoption by smaller and emerging brands. My hope is that we will navigate the future of fashion with more responsible action. Bigger corporations should invest in innovation and technology in order to reduce all sorts of waste, from water to chemicals, natural resources, and animal exploitation.”

The Brewed Protein and cashmere blended bulky yarn, when plied together, is “super soft and workable, and the results and hand feeling are amazing,” says Martina Boero, Founder and Fashion & Graphic Designer of Cavia. “My hope and vision for material innovation and the apparel industry is to make this yarn in different thicknesses, as it’s very soft and light. It would be amazing to have it bulkier.”

The exceptional collections were crafted with meticulous attention to detail using Brewed Protein fibers—proprietary lab-grown and circular protein materials produced through microbial fermentation—and will be showcased at Sala delle Nazioni from June 13th to 16th. A standout moment during the event will be the much-anticipated fashion show featuring the S|Style collections, scheduled to take place on June 14th at 3pm.

The inclusion of Brewed Protein fibers in the exhibition collections of these rising brands heralds a new era of responsible yet unique style and sets a remarkable precedent for industry-wide adoption.

Posted: June 9, 2023

Source Spiber Inc.