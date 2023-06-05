Manufacturing Solutions Center Offers Hosiery 101/102 Training On June 20-21

CONOVER, NC — June 5, 2023 — The Manufacturing Solutions Center (MSC) will present its two-day Hosiery 101/102 training course on June 20-21 at the MSC in Conover, NC. The Hosiery 101/102 course is intended for all types of people involved with the hosiery and sock industry, including buyers, retailers, suppliers, supervisors, quality control personnel, manufacturing personnel, designers, and new employees in the industry.

The Hosiery 101/102 course covers the basics of hosiery/sock knitting, as well as the dyeing, finishing, and quality testing processes involved in the manufacturing process. Topics such as stitch formation are also covered.

Class size is limited. For more information about the course and program costs, visit www.manufacturingsolutionscenter.org or contact Rick Small at rsmall@manufacturingsolutionscenter.org.

Posted: June 5, 2023

Source: The Manufacturing Solutions Center (MSC)