Introducing Paka Essentials: Comfortable, Non-Toxic Underwear

Los Angeles, CA. — June 15, 2023 — Paka, the innovative alpaca-based apparel company renowned for its dedication to utilizing natural materials and pioneering products, is thrilled to announce the launch of its revolutionary men’s and women’s underwear line, Paka Essentials. This groundbreaking collection inspires consumers to “Sync Into Nature.” Meticulously crafted from the finest alpaca fiber, Paka Essentials redefines the standards of comfort and durability, while also providing a safe and non-toxic alternative to conventional undergarments.

At the core of the Essentials collection lies a harmonious fusion of Royal Alpaca, Eucalyptus Pulp, and Organic Pima Cotton. These exceptional natural materials synergistically combine to offer consumers an unparalleled level of breathability, softness, and durability that surpasses the toxic alternatives present in the market.

Understanding the Dangers of Toxic Underwear:

Often overlooked, the fabric of your underwear plays a crucial role in your well-being. With direct contact on your most sensitive areas, it’s imperative to consider the potential risks associated with synthetic fabrics, particularly those made with polyester (oil). Not only do these materials often contain toxins originating from the production process, but they also trap heat and moisture, leading to potential irritation. The possibility of absorbing these toxic compounds into your body demands a more conscientious choice when it comes to selecting underwear.

Paka’s Essentials: A Safe, Comfortable, and Non-Toxic Alternative:

Paka’s innovative alpaca-based fibers are meticulously engineered to wick away moisture and facilitate rapid drying, offering an unparalleled dryness and breathability experience for both men and women. By choosing Paka Essentials, consumers can confidently embrace an organic and OEKO-TEX Certified undergarment option that eliminates exposure to harmful chemicals while providing unparalleled comfort, flexibility, and peace of mind.

News Consumers Need to Know:

Scientific studies have demonstrated the presence of polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly known as “forever chemicals,” in various consumer products since the late 1930s. Much of the underwear market, among other everyday items, often contains these substances to confer water, oil, or heat resistance. However, recent research has unveiled a concerning link between environmental chemicals, which may be present in synthetic underwear, and significant negative impacts on fertility. The genital area, being one of the most sensitive parts of the human body, exhibits high susceptibility to chemical absorption. Common chemicals to which the genital area may be exposed when using conventional fabrics include, heavy metals, harsh petroleum scours, flame retardants, formaldehyde, ammonia, and chemical dyes. Exposure to these chemicals has been associated with difficulties in both male and female fertility. Recent studies (below) have shown that some underwear currently on the market contains carcinogens and other toxins that negatively impact hormonal health.

