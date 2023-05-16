Outdoor Research And Nikwax Announce Strategic Partnership

SEATTLE — May 10, 2023 — Outdoor Research (OR), a leading outdoor gear and apparel company, has announced a strategic partnership with Nikwax, a pioneer in aftercare solutions for outdoor gear, apparel, and footwear. The partnership will officially launch in September 2023.

Under the partnership, Nikwax will become OR’s preferred partner for after-purchase Durable Water Repellent (DWR) care and treatment. This collaboration is part of OR’s commitment to transitioning away from intentionally added per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which will be virtually complete by the Spring 2024 product line.

“This new relationship plays a vital role in our transition to a PFAS-free environment by providing our customers with the best-in-class aftercare products in the market. Our goals are to help educate the consumer and our retail partners on the proper care of technical apparel to ensure their investment will maintain the high level of performance they expect from OR,” said Alex Lauver, Sr Director of Materials, Innovation, & Sustainability at OR.

Education is a crucial focus for both OR and Nikwax. Outdoor Research is committed to teaching consumers how to properly care for their products to ensure they last longer, perform better, and ultimately reduce their environmental impact. Nikwax shares this mission, as they have been providing high-quality, PFAS-free aftercare solutions since 1977 and are dedicated to reducing the environmental impacts associated with the manufacture of outdoor gear.

“Circularity and clean chemistry have always been critical components of our business at Nikwax,” says Brian Davidson, President of Nikwax North America. “From our easy-to-use solutions that help people extend the life of their outdoor clothing, footwear, and gear, to our commitment to developing the highest performing DWR, while never having used PFAS. We are thrilled to have found a partner in Outdoor Research with a shared vision of promoting these sustainable practices.”

The partnership between OR and Nikwax will provide consumers access to high-quality aftercare solutions that promote sustainability and extend the life of their outdoor gear.

Posted May 16, 2023

Source: Outdoor Research