Introducing Primaloft® Insulation With Ocean Bound Plastic

LATHAM, N.Y. — May 11, 2023 — PrimaLoft, Inc., a global supplier of advanced material technology, takes another important step forward on its Relentlessly Responsible™ mission with the introduction of PrimaLoft® Insulation with Ocean Bound Plastic. The latest innovation uses at-risk plastic collected near coastlines to create high-performance insulation, preventing plastic waste from reaching the ocean. Helly Hansen and Isbjörn of Sweden will be the first brands to use the new insulation in FW23 collections.

PrimaLoft® Insulation with Ocean Bound Plastic is a high-performance insulation made from 100% post-consumer recycled content, with 60% of that recycled material coming from plastic bottles sourced within a 50 kilometer/30 miles radius of coastal areas. Sourcing at-risk plastic before it reaches the ocean preserves its ability to be made into high-quality PrimaLoft insulation, while preventing it from contaminating marine environments.

The process is certified by OceanCycle, a social enterprise focused on preventing ocean plastic pollution and improving livelihoods in coastal communities through certification and direct social interventions. OceanCycle certification provides independent, third-party verification that ensures the material’s proximity to coastlines, ethical sourcing, and end-to-end traceability – documented from collection through to manufacturing.

Turning ocean bound plastic into high performance PrimaLoft material

PrimaLoft’s Relentlessly Responsible™ mission is to elevate both performance and sustainability through innovation. “Our latest development is an important solution for both the environment and the recycling supply chain.” said Tara Maurer-Mackay, Senior Vice President, Product Strategy. “The quality of plastic quickly degrades once it’s exposed to the elements in ocean water, making it unusable for most recycling efforts. By capturing plastic waste before it can reach the ocean, we’re able to use the material to create products that offer our brand partners and consumers the best mix of performance and versatility with a reduced environmental impact.”

PrimaLoft® Insulation with Ocean Bound Plastic features all the performance benefits PrimaLoft is renowned for, including lightweight thermal performance in both dry and wet conditions, convenient packability, and long-lasting durability.

Helly Hansen and Isbjörn of Sweden are early adopters

This Fall/Winter season 2023, Helly Hansen and Isbjörn of Sweden will be the first to debut styles using PrimaLoft® Insulation with Ocean Bound Plastic.

Øyvind Vedvik, VP Ski, Sailing & R&D, Helly Hansen: “As a long-standing partner of PrimaLoft, we are proud to align on its goal to create products with a reduced environmental impact. Since our introduction of Ocean Bound material in shell jackets for Spring/Summer 2022, we have been eager to incorporate the material into additional collections. We are thrilled to introduce PrimaLoft Insulation with Ocean Bound Plastic to our ski category, allowing us to maintain our goal to provide professional grade gear to help people stay and feel alive, while supporting the positive environmental impact efforts of PrimaLoft and OceanCycle.”

Maria Frykman, CEO, Isbjörn of Sweden: “As a bluesign® system partner and a slow fashion circular company with bold net zero targets, we are committed to making our highly durable clothing range as sustainable as it can possibly be, without any compromise on the highest performance for kids and teens. Our ongoing partnership with PrimaLoft ensures we can meet our ambitious sustainability goals. Like PrimaLoft, the protection of our oceans is a high priority for us and being one of the first to use PrimaLoft® Insulation with Ocean Bound Plastic fits perfectly with our exclusive online collection this winter season. We’ve even named our products with the new insulation after sea animals such as Sealion and Puffin.”

Posted: May 12, 2023

Source: PrimaLoft, Inc.