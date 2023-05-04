EUROJERSEY Presents “MADE TO LAST” Of Sensitive® Fabrics

CARONNO PERTUSELLA, Italy — May 4, 2023 — EUROJERSEY Spa – A Carvico Group company at the top of the international textile industry, represents Made in Italy style and creativity interpreted by Sensitive® Fabrics. An entrepreneurial strategy that has combined innovation and quality, with sustainable large-scale production development and a state-of-the-art plant equipped with efficiency and productivity through a single, fully verticalised cycle plant, from weaving, dyeing, finishing, printing.

Sensitive® Fabrics, an exclusive EUROJERSEY patent, chosen by leading brands in sports, apparel, underwear and swimwear, are considered the “24wear” fabrics. They are the ideal formula for comfortable and stylish outfits, for performance garments in sports, or at ease with swimsuits that retain shape, colour and resist chlorine, or to regain a sense of well-being with soft, breathable underwear. Produced with less impact on the environment, Sensitive® Fabrics are confirmed to be the right fabrics for any style, occasion and need, and above all, they last as portrayed by the new “MADE TO LAST” campaign.

Posted: May 4, 2023

Source: EUROJERSEY