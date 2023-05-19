Darn Tough Vermont Brings On Hudson Valley Sales Group In The Mid-Atlantic Region

NORTHFIELD, VT — May 18, 2023 — Darn Tough Vermont, the number one brand in the premium outdoor space and the fastest growing family owned American sock manufacturer, announces the merger of two sales territories into one territory – as it once was. The Mid-Atlantic focused Hudson Valley Sales Group, led by Adam Shapiro, will be joining forces with 20-year Darn Tough veteran Hal Ellms and the Pinnacle Outdoor Group which covers the New England territory.

“The combination of these two outstanding agencies and leaders creates twice the dedication to supporting our customers.,” said Mark Comcowich, Director of Sales at Darn Tough. “Adam and his team have an incredibly strong reputation in the mid-Atlantic. Having the opportunity to combine his team and leadership with the experience Hal has with the Darn Tough brand as the original sales representative in that territory, was one I could not pass up”.

Established in 2016, Hudson Valley Sales Group has remained a staple in the area and has shown profitable growth to its retail base throughout the Mid-Atlantic territory. Bringing extensive knowledge in the footwear category specifically, the group boasts close to 50 years of combined experience. With other notable outdoor brands in their portfolio such as Mountain Hardwear, NEMO and Stanley – Darn Tough will now be represented alongside them in the New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Delaware markets.

“Darn Tough is a perfect fit for us, and we are thrilled to represent them here on the east coast,” said Adam Shapiro, Principal Rep at Hudson Valley Sales Group. “Having other outdoor brands in our wheelhouse made this a no-brainer for our team, we are excited to use our experience for the American-made brand.”

“Adam and I currently have a similar and very successful partnership with other brands in the territory,” said Hal Ellms. “being able to bring Darn Tough into that partnership was a natural progression and one that is set up for success”

Darn Tough makes premium, all-weather outdoor and lifestyle socks backed by the industry’s only unconditional guarantee for life. This guarantee represents the brand’s mission to both the product and community – never sacrificing quality and continuing to provide consumers with the best socks imaginable.

Posted: May 19, 2023

Source: Darn Tough Vermont