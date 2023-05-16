Chris Donovan Footwear Wins 2023 Fashion Group International Rising Star Award In The Accessories Category

NEW YORK, NY — May 16, 2023 — On Monday, May 8th, women’s footwear designer Chris Donovan was awarded the Fashion Group International (FGI) Rising Star Award in the accessories category. Designed in Massachusetts and hand-crafted in Italy, Donovan sources Italian leathers to create a luxury-grade collection of women’s footwear. The collection soft-launched in 2021 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic with 6 styles, and has been growing an online presence through the brand’s ecommerce site, resulting in a collection featuring 12 designs.

Prior to launching the brand, Donovan worked as a telephone repairman for over 25 years. At the age of 55, he wanted to seek a career path that brought joy to his life. After leaving his previous job, Donovan enrolled in a Masters in Footwear program at Polimoda Fashion Institute in Florence, Italy. The program was able to help him retain his unique voice and bring it to a much higher level of sophistication. He opened the final graduation show with his collection and subsequently showed some of his designs at Dutch Design Week. Back in Massachusetts, Donovan won a contest hosted by Project Runway to meet judge Tim Gunn and have him critique his work. Gunn noted his unique vision, developed from years spent drawing and studying his surroundings. For each collection, he draws inspiration from art, architecture, nature, found objects, and his many life experiences.

“Being in a room full of admirable members of the fashion industry is so awe-inspiring” says Chris Donovan after winning his Rising Star Award. “I can’t believe the unwavering support I have received from all corners of this industry and I feel truly humbled to have been acknowledged in such a way with this award. The fashion world is certainly a far cry from my 25 years in the telephone repair business, but it’s way more exciting and all the more satisfying!”

“It is our honor to welcome the fashion industry to the FGI Rising Star Awards each year and to celebrate such promising new talent in fashion and related sectors,” said Maryanne Grisz, Fashion Group International President and CEO. “FGI’s mission is to support the industry and our members, whether well-established or emerging talent. Over the years, past FGI Rising Star honorees have risen to become some of the leading voices in the business, and I cannot wait to cheer on our FGI Rising Stars in their next successes.”

Posted: May 16, 2023

Source: Fashion Group International (FGI)