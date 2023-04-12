RUDOLF HUB 1922 Innovations Will Be Presented At Kingpins

GERETSRIED, Bavaria — April 3, 2023 — Looking at the runways of fashion and luxury brands and the variety of denim novelties constantly on display, it is never a question of whether to wear denim, but rather “how” to wear it. However, if we look at the mainstream markets and if we pay more attention to garment finishing, a very different picture emerges in the stores. At all retailers and across all sales channels, we tend to find simple finishes: commercial dark, medium, light shades and distressed looks. No more resinations, no coatings, no printing, no glitter, little tinting and over-coloring.

It’s all about simplicity.

Simplicity is what the market demands in terms of finishing, because differentiation mostly comes from silhouettes, details and branding. Simplicity is about authenticity and original denim looks that go back to the origins. And simplicity is, above all, an opportunity for reduced environmental impact.

At the upcoming Kingpins show, taking place April 12-13 in Amsterdam, RUDOLF HUB1922 will showcase its simplified and highly conscious range of distinctive products for total abrasion, local abrasion, bleaching and special softening.

“In fact, there is nothing really simple about our products” says RUDOLF HUB1922 Director Alberto De Conti, while referring to the chemical auxiliaries, which are designed according to a thorough scientific approach and made from renewable raw materials such as food waste or recycled plastics. He continues, “Simple is the product range we offer to achieve a variety of amazing esthetics and a much lower environmental impact”.

Source: RUDOLF GmbH