Naia™ Renew Is The Sustainable Ingredient Behind The Desigual x Maitrepierre Slim Midi Dress

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — April 17, 2023 — Every seam bursts with color, creativity, and sustainability in the unique Slim Midi Dress born from the latest collaboration between Desigual and Maitrepierre, presented in two multicolor cosmic prints and black. This fitted strappy dress features a second-skin effect stretch fabric which is made with 91-percent Naia™ Renew, the innovative solution that Naia from Eastman created to move in the direction of large-scale circularity for fashion. Produced from 60-percent sustainably sourced wood pulp and 40-percent certified* recycled waste materials, Naia Renew creates the same top-quality fabrics as traditional Naia fibers, but with a reduced carbon footprint of nearly 35 percent — and it’s available at scale.

The Naia promise to provide “Sustainable style your way” proved to be an important, as well as stylish, asset as part of this collection which also includes organic cotton and certified materials and processes.

*Mass balance approach

Posted April 19, 2023

Source: Eastman