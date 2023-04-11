Lectra Brings Production Back In-House With The Inauguration Of Its Manufacturing Facility In Tolland, Connecticut

TOLLAND, Conn. — April 11, 2023 — Lectra recently celebrated the inauguration of its manufacturing facility in Tolland, Conn. The implementation of operations in this facility marks an important milestone in Lectra’s 2023-2025 strategic roadmap as the company expedites bringing manufacturing in-house for improved quality and customer satisfaction.

With this additional factory, Lectra’s complete line of single ply cutters, including the Z1, Taurus, and DCS series, will be manufactured in-house, enabling Lectra to meet customer demands quicker, while reducing lead times by 60 percent. A larger investment in inventory coupled with a move towards leaner and more modern production systems will also enable Lectra to provide a higher quality service for customers.

April 4, 2023, marked the inauguration ceremony of the manufacturing facility in Tolland. Daniel Harari, CEO of Lectra, honored the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony along with the company’s executive leadership team, who toured the facility to observe the extensive manufacturing workspace and industry leading equipment. Media across the fashion, furniture and textile markets attended the event, in addition to members of leading industry associations. Connecticut state representative and Tolland’s town manager were also in attendance.

“A big part of our strategy is focused on manufacturing in-house and across our main regions. The opening of our Tolland manufacturing facility will enable us to better control production,” Harari said. “It will also enable us to hire more employees and give back to the communities where we live and work. As we look to the future, our focus remains on providing best-in-class Industry 4.0 solutions for our customers and further developing our three strategic market sectors.”

At the ribbon-cutting event, Harari described Lectra’s 4.0 strategy and outlined the Corporate Social Responsibility pillar, aimed at integrating social, ethical and environmental responsibilities within Lectra’s strategy. The facility will enable Lectra to reduce the environmental footprint of its activities and contribute to the design of eco-responsible offers, as part of the company’s global commitment to sustainability.

Posted: April 11, 2023

Source: Lectra