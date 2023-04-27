Fine Cotton Factory Adds Noted Textile Designer To Its Team To Support Renewed Push To Serve North American Apparel Market

ETOBICOKE, Ontario — April 27, 2023 — Fine Cotton Factory, a textile manufacturer specializing in high-tech, high-fashion textiles and eco-friendly knits for the North American market, has tapped Paris-trained textile designer Nathalie Camier to lead creative direction and product development in apparel fabrics.

With a special expertise in jacquards and knitwear, Camier’s mission is to move the company long known for its capabilities in basic fabrics like fleece and jersey into more sophisticated constructions for better sportswear makers.

Camier comes to the role with more than 30 years of experience. A graduate of the Esmod design school in France, she most recently was head designer for Montreal-based Tricots Liesse where she was recognized for her creativity in developing new constructions. She began her design career at the Stylists Information Services in Paris, before creating children’s collections for Chrono 7, also in Paris. She has worked as a model maker for SIEM and was responsible for knitwear and print collections at Roger Chamla Holding SARL.

“When we made the decision to return to our roots in the North American apparel business, we made quite substantial investments in equipment,” said Biren Patel, president and co-founder of Fine Cotton Factory. “But we knew that to truly differentiate our offerings, we would need a designer who would not be afraid to experiment with it.”

“Fine Cotton Factory has a rich tradition in innovation so to be given creative license to conceptualize specialty fabrics for them is an exciting opportunity,” said Camier, who has already added more than 50 new styles of fabrics to Fine Cotton’s portfolio with an emphasis on jacquards and fine-cut jerseys.

As part of her research and development process she is currently experimenting with see-through patterns like lace. “We are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible to achieve on these machines every day,” she said. “Right now, it’s about creating transparency, a key fashion direction for summer.”

“Nathalie studies the fashion business with a keen eye has an uncanny instinct for anticipating where the market is headed,” said Patel. “There is no question her expertise, passion for design and knowledge of the market affords us a tremendous competitive advantage and allows us to move quickly on private label projects and exclusive packages for retailers and garment manufacturers interested in domestic production.”

Headquartered in Toronto, Fine Cotton Factory serves leading apparel brands and manufacturers in Canada and the U.S. The company introduces major fashion collections twice each year, and all are displayed for buyers inside its 5,000-foot-showroom incorporating a sample room, design studio and future lab adjacent to the factory.

Posted: April 27, 2023

Source: Fine Cotton Factory