Avery Dennison Signs Agreement to Acquire Lion Brothers

MENTOR, Ohio — April 26, 2023 — Avery Dennison has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Lion Brothers a leading designer and manufacturer of apparel brand embellishments. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023, at which time Lion Brothers will become part of the Apparel Solutions business within the Solutions Group of Avery Dennison, significantly expanding our Embelex portfolio.

The acquisition will allow the combined businesses to build on their collective industry knowledge and leverage Lion Brothers’ expertise, innovation, and service to expand Avery Dennison’s presence in high-value solutions and drive growth in external embellishments. Lion Brothers is recognized for integrating creative design with scientific and technological advancements to create product innovations for many notable brands and companies. Lion Brothers is headquartered in Owings Mills, Md., in the United States, with sites in Hong Kong and China. It had revenues of approximately $65 million in 2022 and 450 employees.

“With the proposed acquisition of Lion Brothers, we continue to move forward as a leader in embellishments and apparel customization,” said Michael Barton, senior vice president and general manager Apparel Solutions, Avery Dennison. “Lion Brothers provides solutions that elevate apparel brands and create consumer connections. With a strong presence in North America’s team sports segment and solutions for lifestyle, fashion and promotional apparel brands, Lion fits seamlessly with Embelex, our full-service, end-to-end portfolio for on-product branding, graphics and trims. The Lion acquisition will enable us to continue growing our global team sports presence, expand our product offerings, add to our European portfolio and deliver outstanding value for all stakeholders.”

“Since 1899, Lion Brothers has helped apparel brands tell the story of identity and belonging through brand insignia and embellishments that bring meaning and connection to each brand, community and consumer,” said Susan Ganz, owner of Lion Brothers. “We are excited to become part of Avery Dennison and will continue telling this story together. Avery Dennison’s global platform and capabilities will enable Lion to advance innovation and sustainability further as well as deliver our embellishment and apparel customization solutions to a larger, global audience.”

Robert W. Baird & Co. advised Lion Brothers on the transaction.

Posted: April 27, 2023

Source: Avery Dennison Corporation