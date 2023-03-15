YKK Recognized As A Supplier Engagement Leader, CDP’s Highest Rating For Supplier Engagement On Climate Change

TOKYO, Japan — March 15, 2023 — YKK Corporation has been selected as a “Supplier Engagement Leader” the highest score on the 2022 Supplier Engagement Report (SER) from CDP,* the international environmental non-profit focused on measuring and reporting companies’ environmental impact.

CDP’s annual Supplier Engagement Rating (SER) assesses how effectively companies engage with their suppliers on climate change issues, based on the CDP climate change questionnaire. It covers governance, targets, value chain (scope 3) emissions, and supplier engagement strategies, and factors in the company’s climate score.

YKK’s recognition as a “Supplier Engagement Leader” places the company in the top 8% of companies evaluated for supplier outreach on climate change. It demonstrates that YKK’s governance, targets, and initiatives to collaborate with suppliers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, all aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions throughout the YKK supply chain, constitute efforts befitting a global leader. This is the first time YKK has received this recognition.

“Since formulating our YKK Sustainability Vision 2050 in October 2020, we have been pursuing a range of initiatives to meet our goals,” said Asako Yoshioka, Vice President, Sustainability Department, YKK Corporation. “YKK’s corporate philosophy of the ‘Cycle of Goodness’ states that ‘no one prospers without rendering benefit to others.’ As such, we believe that in addition to pursuing our own initiatives, it is important that we disclose information on our progress and pursue initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions throughout our entire supply chain. This year is the first that we received the highest Supplier Engagement Rating. We aim to replicate this in the next fiscal year and beyond by continuing to promote sustainability through our business activities, products, and technologies with the goal of solving climate change and other societal issues and helping realize a healthy global environment.”

YKK Corporation’s sustainability goal is to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. YKK is working on five themes – climate change, material resources, water resources, chemical management, respect for people – and ten SDGs goals related to each of these, and each year reports on its state of progress in the YKK Integrated Report, “This is YKK.”

In December 2022, YKK received an “A-” rating from CDP in the 2021 climate change survey. YKK will aim for the highest “A” rating and continue its efforts to address climate change and strive for transparent information disclosure to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Posted: March 15, 2023

Source: YKK Corporation