Swiftwick® Launches MAXUS™ Socks With REPREVE® Recycled Polyester

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — March 6, 2023 — Swiftwick is thrilled to announce the launch of the MAXUS sock with a REPREVE® high-performance, recycled polyester footbed. With the release of the MAXUS featuring REPREVE, Swiftwick has achieved its 2023 goal of including Recycled, Renewable or Responsible fibers in 100 percent of its products made.

Swiftwick is committed to sustainability without compromise. The REPREVE high-performance recycled polyester incorporated into the MAXUS footbed maintains the same plush comfort and moisture wicking capabilities of the original MAXUS line. Now, each pair of socks uses one post-consumer water bottle, helping to keep single use plastic out of our oceans and landfills.

“Sustainability across both our business practices and our finished goods is important to our company and top of mind for our customers, which is why we’re excited to share the new MAXUS made with REPREVE,” Joanna Mariani, chief marketing officer at Swiftwick, said. “We continuously work to reduce our environmental impact across our manufacturing processes, and this new release helps to close the gap in our sustainable product offerings.”

In addition to launching the MAXUS with REPREVE this spring, Swiftwick is also committing to sourcing 80 percent of its Merino wool raw materials from RWS (Responsible Wool Standard) certified sources by the end of 2024, working towards 100 percent by 2027. RWS aims to improve the welfare of sheep and the land that they graze on and independently certifies animal welfare and land management practices in wool production and tracks certified material from farm to final product.

Each year, Swiftwick is taking steps to make a more positive impact on the planet. In 2019, they removed all single-use plastic from their consumer packaging, and are currently working to increase their total percentage of sustainable fibers. Additionally, Swiftwick continues to support key community organizations that place a focus on connecting underserved youth with the outdoors, helping foster a love and respect for chasing adventure and keeping our environment clean and safe for all to enjoy. They also partner with organizations in need of socks, donating over 13,000 pairs in 2022. You can learn more about Swiftwick’s impact and sustainability commitments here: www.swiftwick.com/pages/impact

Posted March 10, 2023

Source: Swiftwick