Intertextile Apparel’s Strategic Zoning Promotes Sourcing Efficiency Across Global Product Range

HONG KONG — March 3, 2023 — The Chinese luxury goods market has been expanding in recent years, and this is reflected in the increased demand for high-end apparel – consumers buying top-quality attire, bespoke services and unique patterns are growing in number. With Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Spring Edition taking place from 28 – 30 March 2023, the fairground at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) will be strategically set up for worldwide exhibitors to meet this rising demand. The leading textile platform will feature a broad spectrum of products, grouped together in different zones to ensure a convenient sourcing experience and create more opportunities for collaboration.

SalonEurope, the hub for premier fabrics and accessories, will be hosting suppliers from Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Türkiye, Switzerland and the UK. Prestigious mills at the Italian Zone will feature their signature fabrics including cotton, man-made, functional and wool to cater for Chinese buyers’ demand for quality products. One exhibitor, leading jacket manufacturer Lanificio Di Pray SpA, will demonstrate how to combine high quality Italian wool fabric with natural, pure fibres such as cashmere, alpaca wool, yak wool, linen and silk.

Other exhibitors from Italy, as well as the UK, will display a wide range of luxury wool sourcing options for buyers at the Premium Wool Zone. In response to the ever-evolving market, suppliers will showcase innovative products in addition to traditional premium wool fabrics. One of this year’s exhibitors is Successori Reda SpA, the renowned manufacturer of sustainable Merino wool fabrics. Reda recently launched a new Merino fabric blended with cashmere, silk, and linen fibres and they are the first Italian textile company to receive a B Corp Certification.

Designers from Argentina, Denmark, Italy, Korea and the UK will present their creative textile prints and pattern collections at Verve for Design. Fusion CPH from Denmark will sell each of their unique designs exclusively, with clients to receive ready-for-production output files, saving them time and allowing them to place orders flexibly.

Besides being zoned by product, Intertextile Apparel’s many international exhibitors will be combined in different country and region pavilions, with several highlighted below:

The Japan Pavilion, a convergence of 37 companies who are known for quick delivery, small quantity orders and product availability, will be showcasing their high-quality fabrics made from man-made fibres, as well as natural fibres including cotton, wool and silk.

Over 20 Korea Pavilion members will exhibit a wide range of fabrics, including functional, eco-friendly, mixed woven, lace, polyester, wool, linen, cotton, digital print, silk, rayon and knitted. These materials are commonly used for ladies, casual, functional, sports and outdoor apparel.

Additionally, Korea Textile Center (KTC) will bring nine members to the fair, who will present functional fabrics, jacquards, polyester woven, and nylon spandex for outdoor, sportswear, ladieswear, and casualwear to buyers.

“Made in Taiwan” is associated with good quality, and 10 exhibitors at the Taiwan Pavilion will display a variety of products, from yarns and fibres (both regenerated and synthetic) to lace, embroidery and functional fabrics.

This season’s Hong Kong Pavilion, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), will showcase their knitted fabrics and accessories such as reflective labelling, lace, ribbon and embroidery.

Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Spring Edition 2023 is co-organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Textile Information Centre. It will take place alongside the Spring Edition of Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles, Yarn Expo Spring, CHIC and PH Value from 28 – 30 March at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

Posted: March 6, 2023

Source: Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd.