Intersport Sweden Scores In Commitment To Forest-Friendly Sportswear

MOELNDAL, Sweden — March 14, 2022 — Today, sporting goods retailer INTERSPORT Sweden — with almost 100 stores across the country — is partnering with solutions-driven non-profit Canopy to advance forest-friendly supply chains. In doing so, they put critical points on the board for the world’s forests, species, and climate.

INTERSPORT Sweden is joining over 520 of the world’s leading fashion designers and apparel brands – representing more than $886.5 billion in collective revenue — who have CanopyStyle policies in place. INTERSPORT Sweden is committing to eliminate any sourcing from the world’s Ancient and Endangered Forests from their textile supply chains and to advancing the production of low-carbon, circular, Next Generation alternatives.

Forest protection has been identified by world-leading scientists as a major part of the climate solution and is critical to keeping global warming below 1.5°C through 2030. Hitting this level of conservation means transforming ‘take, make, waste’ supply chains, transitioning out of sourcing from the world’s Ancient and Endangered Forests, and scaling Next Generation alternatives — such as textiles made from recycled fabrics or agricultural residues — is an urgent necessity.

An estimated 92 million tons of clothing waste is generated globally each year. Repurposing this waste stream to make new fabrics not only results in significant environmental savings but can help protect the 300+ million trees, many from vital forests, from being logged for viscose annually. Canopy, and now INTERSPORT Sweden, are part of a growing movement to make using Next Generation Solutions the norm.

“At INTERSPORT Sweden, we believe in acting responsibly and know the success of our business is intrinsically linked to protecting the rights of people, animals and the environment. We are excited to become a CanopyStyle partner to continue this journey,” said Hanna Wolff, Production & Sustainability Coordinator at INTERSPORT Sweden. “The sports and apparel sector can step up to ensure that the forest-derived textiles, like viscose and lyocell, don’t come from vital forests, and to shift towards lower-impact alternatives. INTERSPORT Sweden is committed, with Canopy’s support, to do just that.”

“By joining CanopyStyle, INTERSPORT Sweden is committing to a forest-saving game plan,” said Nicole Rycroft, Founder and Executive Director of Canopy. “Together, we can take on the environmental challenges we face and score big victories for people and the planet. We’re excited to be hitting the court, playing hard, and showing the world that scaling low-impact, Next Gen Solutions is the slam-dunk strategy we need to score a win for the planet.”

Posted March 14, 2023

Source: Intersport Sweden