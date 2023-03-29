GOLDTOE® Launches Free Sock Recycling Program In Partnership With TerraCycle®

TRENTON, N.J. — March 29, 2023 — In time for Earth Month, GOLDTOE® Socks, a leader in crafting modern, durable socks for nearly a century, is pleased to announce its Free Recycling Program in partnership with TerraCycle®, an international recycling leader. The program will offer people an easy way to recycle used socks from any brand, which will then be made into new products. In return, users will be rewarded with points which can be used as donations to non-profits, schools or charitable organizations of their choice.

“We are pleased to partner with TerraCycle® to provide customers with an innovative yet simple way to divert waste from landfills by giving new life to their socks,” says Gildan’s Vice-President of Marketing, Emma Budzisz. “At GOLDTOE®, as part of leading apparel company Gildan, we believe that clothes should be made with respect from start to finish, and that includes the end-of life of our garments.”

“While commonplace in our lives, socks can be difficult to recycle,” says TerraCycle CEO and Founder, Tom Szaky. “Through this program, GOLDTOE® is encouraging consumers to embed responsible practices into their daily lives by cleaning out their drawers and doing some good for the planet and their community, all without compromising convenience.”

GOLDTOE®’s partnership with TerraCycle® is one of Gildan’s sustainability initiatives. With more than 20 years of experience in the space, the company has operated with the belief that apparel should be made with respect for the environment, for people and for communities. In 2022, the company announced a new set of goals committing to make further advances in different areas, including circularity.

GOLDTOE®’s Free Recycling Program is open to any interested individual, office or community organization. It’s simple — mail in used socks of any brand using the prepaid shipping label provided, which can be found on the TerraCycle website. Once collected, the fabrics are separated into their respective categories (polyesters, cottons, etc.) and reused, upcycled, or recycled as appropriate. Additionally, every shipment of socks sent to TerraCycle® also earns points that can be converted into donations to a non-profit, school or charitable organization (terms and conditions apply) .

To participate or learn more, visit: https://www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/gildan-goldtoe.

Source: Gildan