Darn Tough Vermont Adds ‘Sit Ski Boss’ Trevor Kennison To Athlete Lineup

NORTHFIELD, VT — March 23, 2023 — Darn Tough Vermont, the fastest-growing American manufacturer of performance outdoor and lifestyle socks, announces their partnership with adventure fanatic and professional sit skier, Trevor Kennison. Trevor will join Darn Tough’s athlete roster and support the development of the brand’s styles with a focus on the Snow category. Already a well-known face in the ski community, Trevor will continue pushing the limits both on and off the mountain, alongside Darn Tough, with his fearless mentality and extraordinary athleticism.

Trevor breaks barriers and faces adversity head-on which immediately drew Darn Tough to him. In 2014, he suffered a spinal cord injury while snowboarding in Vail, which left him completely paralyzed from the waist down. Since his injury, he has been dedicated to pushing boundaries and living large.

“Trevor and Darn Tough share so many similarities,” said Courtney Laggner, Brand & Community Marketing Manager at Darn Tough. “We go hard. We push ourselves all the time. We’re fiercely loyal and we value quality in everything we do”

In 2019, Trevor rose to stardom when he took center stage at Jackson Hole’s annual Kings and Queens of Corbet’s competition and launched off the famous couloir. He made history again in 2022 by becoming the first sit skier to hit the X Games Big Air jump and again in 2022 landing the cover of SKI Magazine. Perhaps the most inspiring is that Trevor is the first person to land a double backflip in the area where he broke his back – Vail Pass.

“I am stoked to be a part of a company that has amazing products backed by better values,” said Trevor Kennison. “The design and durability of Darn Tough’s socks match my adventurous lifestyle perfectly.”

An avid surfer and mountain biker, Trevor is an active member of the High Fives Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides resources for disabled athletes to help them get back to their outdoor activity of choice from snowboarding and skiing to surfing and mountain biking. The High Fives Foundation inspired Trevor to try sit skiing –

enabling him to get back to doing what he loves.

Posted: March 23, 2023

Source: Darn Tough Vermont