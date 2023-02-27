Texworld New York City Expands To The West Coast — Messe Frankfurt Launches Texworld Los Angeles This July 2023

ATLANTA, GA — February 27, 2023 — Messe Frankfurt, organizer of Texworld New York City, the east coast’s leading event for the textile sourcing industry, will launch Texworld Los Angeles, a west coast version of its highly successful New York event. The show will take place in Los Angeles, California, July 25-26, 2023, in the California Market Center (CMC).

Happening only days apart from the summer edition of Texworld New York City, Texworld Los Angeles will welcome buyers on the west coast access to a strong showing of international textile manufacturers and suppliers from China, Taiwan, Turkey, India and other countries.

“A long-awaited strategy coming to fruition”, stated Jennifer Bacon, Vice President, Messe Frankfurt Inc., Fashion + Apparel. “Together with CCPIT-Tex, we are creating opportunities to extend the reach across coasts for our exhibitors”.

The New York event has always been a powerful platform supported by the presence of key industry organizations, international leaders and strong associations. The past events have shown an upward growth at Texworld New York City and opened the door to offer the same dynamic event to the buyers on the west coast seeking high quality textile options from a diverse product selection. Texworld and Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles exhibiting companies will feature materials from casual cotton, sustainable textiles to functional fabrics and sophisticated knits to intricate laces, along with findings, trims and accessories.

“This event will differ from the east coast version slightly in its value-added features”, noted Bacon, “The show’s intimate layout and environment at the CMC will allow visitors to really get a feel for the latest trends and new material offerings through the various specially curated areas and educational seminars. With the number of diverse product categories exhibiting at this one event, visitors will experience the latest advancements in a very exciting, yet informative manner.”

Catering to a wide range of sourcing professionals from apparel fabric buyers, research and product development specialists to designers, merchandisers and others, Texworld Los Angeles encompasses all sectors of the sourcing industry inviting them to gather, build new relationships and foster collaboration.

The launch of Texworld Los Angeles will also leverage one of the country’s most notable brands – Texworld New York City with current west coast powerhouse, California Market Center. For several editions, Texworld New York City has held a pavilion inside of California Market Center event, LA Textile.

Highly-valued Texworld NYC partner, Lenzing, will expand with the show to the west coast as an exhibitor with represented mills and with the attendee-favorite Lenzing Seminar Series.

“Texworld Los Angeles will give West Coast designers and manufactures an additional opportunity to source between our LA Textile show that takes place in February and September annually”, stated Moriah Robinson, CMC Events Director. “We are excited to continue our valued partnership with Texworld Los Angeles, further establishing the California Market Center as a year-round destination for textile and manufacturing resources.”

Similar to the New York City show, Texworld Los Angeles will be co-located with the newly-created Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles. This event will focus on the finished apparel, contract manufacturing, and private label development providing attendees direct access to suppliers specializing in ready-to-wear for men, women, children, and accessories.

Posted: February 27, 2023

Source: Messe Frankfurt North America