Retailer Frank And Oak Announces 100% Responsible Product Assortment

MONTREAL — February 20, 2023 — Canadian-based, purpose-driven retailer Frank And Oak announced today its transition to a 100% responsible product assortment. The brand’s complete collection now either contains low-impact, cruelty-free, organic, biodegradable, or recycled fibres, or the products are manufactured using industry-leading technologies and processes. Along with this commitment, the brand has released its 2023 Brand Progress Report that outlines its progress and accomplishments in material science, design for circularity, ethical production and increased transparency, carbon neutral delivery, and giving back.

Frank And Oak designs products in accordance with its mission to intentionally reduce its overall impact on the environment and increase circularity. Beginning in 2023, all Frank And Oak products will feature fabrics and/or manufacturing processes that have a lower impact than traditional methods. This includes important initiatives such as eliminating virgin polyester from all products, ensuring all buttons and labels are now made from recycled materials, and designing all denim styles to be more easily recycled.

In order to create products for a circular economy, Frank And Oak has prioritized mono-fibre and bi-fibre fabrications, as they are easier to recycle than multi-fibre fabrications, which now account for less than 30% of their collection. Today, Frank And Oak’s entire denim collection is 100% Circular denimTM. This means that each pair is made using conscious materials, salvaged fibres, and zero rivets. To further this initiative, the brand launched a partnership in March 2022 with Blue Jeans Go GreenTM, collecting denim in all their stores to be repurposed and recycled. Donated denim is recycled, and given a second life into new materials and products, such as pet bed inserts and thermal insulation.

‘’As a modern lifestyle brand, our role in contributing to a more sustainable fashion industry is long-term, and we are committed to maintaining a leadership position in advancing this cause’’ shares Frank And Oak’s CEO Dustin Jones. ‘’Our goal today is to create desirable, quality clothes that our customers love to wear, but with the most responsible materials and processes available.”

One of Frank And Oak’s biggest differentiators is the design teams’ efforts towards more eco-conscious materials and processes. To date, the brand has pioneered the use of unique sustainable fibres, such as traceable Yak Wool, Seawool®, SeaCell™, and Kapok.

Yak Wool is a naturally-dyed and ethical fibre sourced from Himalayan yak, which is as soft as cashmere and warmer than Merino wool.

Seawool® is made from a blend of recycled polyester and upcycled oyster shells;

SeaCell™ is derived from a blend of naturally-derived seaweed;

Kapok is a vegan, biodegradable, and recyclable natural cellulose fibre found in the dried fruit of the kapok tree.

Even the brand’s tags are made from biodegradable sugarcane paper and printed using soy-based inks. All of these materials deliver on durability and design, thus bridging the gap between sustainability and fashion.

2023 marks a new era of commitment and transparency for Frank And Oak. The brand is dedicated to making a positive, long-term impact on the fashion industry by investing in material science, circular designs and giving customers more sustainable options for their wardrobe.

As part of its mission, the brand also wants to encourage customers to join them in making a difference by choosing products that are better for people and the planet. This progress announcement is a major milestone in the brand’s journey as a leader in responsible fashion and Frank And Oak hopes to see continued progress toward sustainable apparel design and production across the industry.

Posted: February 27, 2023

Source: Frank And Oak