Klopman: New Investments For Maximum Energy Efficiency And Resource Recycling

FROSINONE, Italy — January 23, 2023 — Since 1967, Klopman has manufactured workwear fabrics for big industrial laundries and major industrial groups throughout Europe and beyond.

Starting in FY2021-22, the company has made a series of investments in its Frosinone plant for the optimization of the core operations in the production area to maximize energy efficiency and resource recycling and recovery. A new independent power cogeneration station has already been installed, and the company is setting-up more than 50 of its new looms of the latest generation, a new warping and sizing live to efficiently serve the new looms, two new finishing lines to satisfy new market trends and to ensure resource saving and will also be shortly installed a new sanfor line for fabrics dimensional stability control.

Significant investments for a total of about 10 million euros that will lead to a major efficiency improvement of the entire weaving area and a consequent energy saving, compared to the previous looms, of about 40 percent, corresponding to more than 600 tons/year of reduction of CO₂ released into the atmosphere. Similar results, as for the two new finishing lines that will bring a 35-percent saving in energy used for a total of 250 tons/year of CO₂ emission reduction.

The new installations will guarantee great efficiency and sustainability of the entire greige department and production area. With this efforts, the company aims to combine the highest quality standards with the maximum energy saving and efficiency.

The measures adopted in Klopman in terms of energy efficiency for our production process, also include the water recycling system on all preparation lines, that made possible in the fiscal year 21-22 to biologically treat 34,900 m³ of wastewater per week and recycle 250,830 m³ of water a year.

The company also implemented advanced heat recovery systems to drastically reduce CO₂ emissions through the thermal power recovery.

As a major textile producer, Klopman believes it is important to take responsibility for its actions. The company understands the role its products play in the markets it serves, as well as the impact that the manufacturing, distribution and processing of its products can have on the environment. Therefore, it focuses its efforts on the continuous improvement of the environmental performance of operations.

Our drive to improve energy efficiency and minimize CO₂ emissions is unwavering at Klopman and it’s one that continues as we meet new challenges and show results through investments in technology and innovation.

Posted February 14, 2023

Source: Klopman