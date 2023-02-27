KARL MAYER North America Names Mariano Amezcua As New President

GREENSBORO, NC — February 27, 2023 — Textile machinery manufacturer KARL MAYER North America has named industry veteran Mariano Amezcua as President. In this role, he will oversee overall business operations and strategic initiatives for the American subsidiary of the KARL MAYER GROUP.

Mariano Amezcua comes to KARL MAYER North America with a solid track record in the textile industry. He is a seasoned leader with more than 25 years of experience delivering Sales and Professional Services for industrial automation and software applications. His primary focus has been the development and implementation of manufacturing strategies for Cut & Sew Operations for Automotive, Furniture, Technical Textiles, and Fashion sectors. Mariano Amezcua previously served as President & CEO for DAP America, Inc.

A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, he served in the 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment as a Platoon Leader during Operation Desert Storm. After his military service, Mariano Amezcua directed Sales and Service teams for companies such as PTC, Varian, Danaher, and Lectra. He also holds an MBA degree in Management of Technology from the Georgia Institute of Technology. “The KARL MAYER North America team is deeply talented and motivated to deliver advanced technologies that provide superior performance for our customers,” Mariano Amezcua says. “I look forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of the company.”

After having led KARL MAYER North America for close to twenty years, Tony Hooimeijer, Mariano’s predecessor, will go into retirement on March 1, 2023.

