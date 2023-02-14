Coloreel Expands Reach In United Kingdom With New Distributor Agreements

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — February 14, 2023 — Coloreel has announced the expansion of its distributor network in the United Kingdom by securing agreements with two new distributors, Amaya Sales UK and Stocks, in addition to its existing partnership with AJS Embroidery Services.

This growth of Coloreel’s distributor network, combined with the appointment of Stephen McKenzie as the new sales director for the United Kingdom & Ireland, showcases Coloreel’s commitment to increasing its presence in the U.K. market.

McKenzie joins Coloreel with a wealth of experience in sales and sourcing. He has held leadership positions at prominent retail groups such as BESTSELLER (Jack Jones and Vera Moda), Bench, and Penn Sports (Wilson).

“We are thrilled to be working with Amaya and Stocks, along with our strong partnership with AJS Embroidery Services,” said McKenzie. “This will help us bring our innovative technology to more customers in the UK, and our partnerships with these three industry leaders will allow us to better serve the on demand and premium fashion markets.”

Julian Wright, sales director at Amaya, added: “At Amaya, we strive to offer innovative solutions for our customers’ production needs. Coloreel’s instant thread colouring technology simplifies the embroidery process and makes it more adaptable to the on-demand model. By offering Coloreel, our customers can now offer high-quality embroideries with unlimited colour options to their end consumers.”

Andrew Stocks, director of Stocks, said: “Coloreel and its unlimited colour embroidery technology provide our customers with new opportunities to grow their business like never before. Our largest customer already has Coloreel units installed, and we have received enquiries from big-name brands eager to feature products embroidered with Coloreel technology on the high street.”

Tony Dorsey, managing director of AJS Embroidery Services, said: “We are proud to be a long-standing partner of Coloreel in the UK and to have witnessed its development and adoption. We believe Coloreel’s on-demand capabilities will allow it to become the standard solution for production in our industry.”

Posted February 14, 2023

Source: Coloreel