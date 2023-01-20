U.S. Fashion Industry Association Elects New Chair From American Eagle Outfitters

WASHINGTON, D.C. — January 19, 2023 — The United States Fashion Industry Association (USFIA) announced today that the Board of Directors has elected a new Chair, Chris Lucas, Senior Director, Associate General Counsel at American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

Chris Lucas takes over as chairman from Anna Walker, Vice President of Public Affairs for Levi Strauss & Co., who chaired the Board since July 2020. “On behalf of the members of USFIA, special thanks to Anna for her leadership over the past two and a half years, especially as we confronted the uncertainty of COVID and global disruption. Anna’s leadership and experience in public policy focused USFIA’s advocacy and activities to offer our members — and the fashion industry — the information we all needed to successfully navigate the ‘new normal’ of the past few years.”

“USFIA remains committed to providing members with the intelligence, resources, and solutions needed to address the business and challenges of the fashion industry. Chris Lucas’s expertise reflects USFIA’s commitment to providing global brands and retailers with reliable, business-forward guidance on how to achieve strategic solutions to the trade and compliance challenges that we face every day and I look forward to working alongside him and the USFIA Board of Directors.”

Lucas has been a member of the USFIA Board of Directors since 2018 and served as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors since 2020.

“It is both a privilege and an honor to serve as the Chair of the USFIA Board of Directors. I am excited to utilize my experience in the retail apparel industry, and my success navigating global supply chain, transportation, trade, and manufacturing challenges, to meaningfully advance USFIA’s advocacy and leadership.”

Chris Lucas currently serves as a Senior Director, Associate General Counsel at American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (“AEO”), supporting AEO’s business and strategy from the regulatory, compliance, and governance perspective. Chris has a Juris Doctorate from the George Washington University Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Virginia. In his free time, Chris enjoys fishing and playing/watching basketball.

To replace Lucas as Vice Chair, the USFIA Board elected Michael Lambert, Executive Director of Global Trade and Compliance for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Michael Lambert has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2020.

Posted: January 20, 2023

Source: The United States Fashion Industry Association (USFIA)