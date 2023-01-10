Marks & Spencer Pilots Zyler Virtual Try-On Technology

LONDON — January 10, 2023 — Department store Marks & Spencer and technology company Zyler recently partnered to deliver an in-store virtual try-on experience. M&S brought the technology to its Oxford Circus and Harrogate branches, where the feature was trialed with clothing brand Jaeger.

The introduction of this technology provides a personalized shopping journey where customers become the model. Shoppers add a head and shoulders photo and basic measurements to see themselves digitally in the Jaeger collection. Sales assistants guide customers through the process and give style advice.

CEO of Zyler, Alexander Berend, describes the partnership as “a wonderful opportunity to get customers excited about shopping in-store. Shoppers could see themselves in the entire Jaeger range, including items not in stock at that location, to find the best items for them.” He added, “We are delighted to be working with such an iconic brand as Marks & Spencer to improve the shopping experience.”

Source: Marks & Spencer