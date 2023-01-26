Jack Wolfskin And Microban International Produce Odour-Resistant Apparel That Is Ready For Adventure

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — January 26, 2023 — Jack Wolfskin, a provider of premium quality outdoor apparel, equipment and footwear, has partnered with Microban International to incorporate Scentry Revive® odour-neutralising technology into its range of clothing. This odour-capture innovation from Microban seamlessly integrates into fabrics during manufacture to prevent odours from building up between washes, keeping garments fresh for longer. In addition, the non-biocidal technology has earned an Oeko-Tex® certification and is bluesign® approved.

A common issue with polyester, nylon and elastane – textiles which impart breathability and comfort to activewear – is their predisposition to odour retention. With long term use, athletic garments are susceptible to the accumulation of sweat, dead skin cells and body odours. Perhaps surprisingly, frequent washing of these fabrics is not a viable solution; laundering alone is inefficient at removing malodours, can reduce the robustness of fabrics, and contributes to costly water and utility bills. Therefore, there is high demand for sustainable built-in scent control in the textile industry.

Jack Wolfskin has decided to include Scentry Revive technology – which complements the contemporary, adventure-ready nature of its products – to extend the useful lifetime of apparel and reduce washing requirements. Integrating an odour-neutralising technology from Microban, the world leader in antimicrobial and odour-control solutions, provides Jack Wolfskin with confidence that its products will remain fresh wear after wear, for up to 50 laundry cycles. Regina Goller, Director of Fabric and Trim Management Apparel at Jack Wolfskin, commented on the benefits of Scentry Revive: “The team at Jack Wolfskin takes pride in applying revolutionary technologies to our product range. We wanted to produce odour-resistant garments that required less washing, to benefit both our customers and the environment, and Scentry Revive has made that goal attainable.”

Michael Ruby, President of Microban, added: “We are delighted to partner with Jack Wolfskin to complement their functional, contemporary activewear and accessories. The inclusion of Scentry Revive in apparel intended for adventure, travel and outdoor purposes demonstrates the robustness of the technology, and the ability of the formulation to neutralise odours even with sustained exposure to sweat and moisture. The odour-control solution also increases the number of uses before products need to be laundered, aligning with Jack Wolfskin’s eco-friendly ethos. We are proud of this partnership which will deliver a better consumer experience and allow for longer product lifecycles, less laundering, and reduced consumption of energy, water and other natural resources.”

Posted: January 26, 2023

Source: Microban International