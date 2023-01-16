HeiQ AeoniQ™ Turns Into A Piece Of Garment For The First Time By HUGO BOSS

Zurich — January 16, 2023 — HeiQ announces that the German premium fashion company HUGO BOSS reveals today the first product made with HeiQ AeoniQ™ fiber – a seamless high-performance Polo Shirt.

With that, the company marks a milestone within the partnership that will enable the replacement of synthetic fibers to reduce their impact on the planet.

The product is crafted with 87% HeiQ AeoniQ™, a revolutionary cellulosic yarn created from certified wood pulp, one of the many renewable raw materials it can be made of, featuring the same performance attributes as polyester.

This new style is part of the BOSS Green collection line, designed for urban environments with BOSS’ renowned performance-driven qualities and worn by Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini.

The first Innovation drop of the Polo Shirt is available in limited quantities in the global eCom of HUGO BOSS. [https://www.boss.com/boss-heiq-aeoniq-polo-shirt-for-him].

For Carlo Centonze, HeiQ CEO, “this first drop by HUGO BOSS makes the dream of replacing polyester for a more sustainable alternative tangible while keeping all the features that made synthetic fibers so widespread. Until today we called HeiQ AeoniQ™ a project. From now on it is a brand that delivers the promise of sustainability and true circularity for the benefit of the Planet.”

For HUGO BOSS, the exciting partnership with HeiQ represents yet another important milestone on its journey towards becoming the leading premium tech-driven fashion platform worldwide. Consistent with their bold mission statement ‘We Love Fashion, We Change Fashion,’ this game-changing technology will enable HUGO BOSS to further push innovation and sustainability across their brands’ offerings, thereby driving measurable impact for the environment and society alike.

Textile industry change starts here

HeiQ AeoniQ™ is a more sustainable, circular, and closed-loop cellulosic textile yarn.

Fabrics made from this high-performance yarn are on par with conventional fabrics like polyester and nylon due to the yarn’s tensile strength, elasticity, and abrasion resistance.

At the same time, they also demonstrate a significantly better environmental footprint. Whereas polyester and nylon fibers are produced from non-renewable fossil fuels, making the textile industry the second-largest global polluter, HeiQ AeoniQ™ yarn is made from cellulose, a renewable raw material that enables the transformation of a whole sector.

Widespread implementation of HeiQ AeoniQ™ can help decarbonize the atmosphere, prevent further microplastic pollution in water and preserve agricultural land.

Source: HeiQ Materials AG