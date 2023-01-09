HDry By Altexa Announce Two New Brand Alliances With Ariat Performance Footwear And Shred Dog Winter Apparel For Kids

SANDY HOOK, CT — January 9, 2023 — Altexa Srl and GHS Holdings announces two new partners for their HDry® 3D direct lamination waterproof breathable membrane with Ariat performance footwear, and Shred Dog performance apparel integrating the latest technology for winter 22-23. Ariat and Shred Dog are both family owned and share the same interest in sustainably sourced components with their commitment to environmental principles and exceptional outdoor, work and lifestyle footwear and winter gloves.

HDry® is the most advanced technology for waterproofing technical gloves, footwear and backpacks and bags through their unique direct 3D lamination of a waterproof-breathable membrane to the inside of the outermost layer of these products.

With retail outlets in 42 countries, Ariat is the largest brand of riding footwear and apparel in the world.Their utilization of HDry® waterproof breathable construction in their Ignite waterproof shoe offers a lightweight, ecological and performance based solution, for their top level equestrian and workwear offerings. HDry®, designed with direct, ultra-thin lamination to keep feet dry in the most challenging weather and work conditions. Below: Women’s Ignite Waterproof sport shoe.

Founded by CEO Beth Cross and co-founder Pam Parker, Ariat International is a premium footwear, apparel and accessories brand for equestrian sports and other outdoor activities, located in Union City, California. Ariat has revolutionized footwear for English and Western riders by developing riding boots with advanced athletic shoe technology and construction to improve performance, fit and comfort both in the saddle and on the ground. Today, Ariat offers a full assortment of English and Western riding boots and apparel, work boots and workwear, and fashion footwear for active outdoor lifestyles.

“At Ariat, we strive to deliver the best in innovation and technology. Partnering with HDry has added functional, breathable waterproof construction to our shoes.” Riley Goldman, Senior Manager, Product Merchandising Ariat shoes.

Since 2017 Shred Dog has been manufacturing and supplying performance winter apparel for kids. Their company mission is to “help more families make more magic and more memories in the outdoors by making outdoor apparel for kids that fits better, works better, looks cool, and is sold at a much better price compared to other brands.”

HDry will be doing just that with their new glove development program for 2023. Featured here is the new Elevated Kids Glove for fall 2023 release direct to consumers. The HDry membrane is bonded to the outer face fabric. No room for water to pool and better dexterity. A DWR on the face fabric sheds water from the exterior palm and wrap-around fingers feature Pittards Oiltac leather, for unmatched grip and feel in both wet and dry conditions. Through specialized polymers and fiber structure the design limits water uptake within the leather. Finally the warmth is provided by strategically mapped insulation; 100g in the palm and 200g everywhere else of 3M Thinsulate insulation with a soft inner fleece lining.

“In designing a better youth glove than has ever been available, we sought out the highest quality materials from around the world and it was a no-brainer to incorporate HDry technology at the core,” said Dallas Moore, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of SHRED DOG. “Their 3D seamless application eliminates the gap where traditional hanging liners fail. We have tested this technology extensively and know that it will keep kids warm and dry on the snow.”

Posted: January 9, 2023

Source: GHS Holdings / Altexa srl