Fruit Of The Loom, Inc. Announces Sock Partnership With Lamour, Inc.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — January 9, 2023 — Fruit of the Loom, Inc. is pleased to announce a new partnership and licensing agreement with Lamour, Inc., to manufacture and sell Fruit of the Loom® branded socks for the family.

“This strategic partnership will support our continued growth aspirations within the sock category,” said Melissa Burgess Taylor, Fruit of the Loom, Inc. Chairman and CEO. “A proven leader in the hosiery category, Lamour will offer innovative products that deliver the comfort, quality, and styling for which the Fruit of the Loom® brand is known and trusted.”

“The Lamour Family is honored to be entrusted to continue the legacy of the iconic Fruit of the Loom brand. Through a strong partnership with Fruit of the Loom and our retail partners, we will deliver exceptional quality and innovation for many years to come,” said Marty Lieberman, President, Lamour, Inc.

Posted: January 9, 2023

Source: Fruit of the Loom, Inc.