Warmth And Comfort Doesn’t End At A Doorway: THAW’s Heated Insoles Take Comfort Outdoors

FORT WORTH, Texas — December 5, 2022 — One of the greatest dangers on even relatively chilled days and nights is the risk of frostbite. Even when taking all the precautions possible, a cold body can turn a pleasant stroll into a chore. Many manufacturers have created chemical heating solutions for hands and feet, but THAW has taken it a step further.

THAW’s heated insoles are a Bluetooth-enabled and app-controlled solution to a common comfort issue. The rechargeable and flexible heated insoles are the perfect options for anyone who enjoys the outdoors or attends outdoor events. These insoles can be adjusted for any weather or environment with temperature settings ranging from 68-122 degrees F. On the lowest setting time, the batteries can last up to 6 hours or up to 2.5 hours on the highest setting.

Even with a battery and heating element, THAW produces a comfortable insert. Made with breathable foam padding and a recessed charging port, it can feel like walking on a heated cloud. The insoles come in four sizes, from small to extra-large and can be trimmed for a customized fit. The versatility doesn’t end there. A user can track battery life and stream weather forecasts on THAW’s app.

No matter what environment you call home or wish to explore, THAW brings preparation and comfort to every location.

MODES

Up to (1220F / 500C): 2.5 Hours

Up to (1040F / 400C): 3 Hours

Up to (860F / 300C): 4 Hours

Up to (680F / 200C): 6 Hours

FEATURES

Rechargeable

Bluetooth™ Enabled

4-Way Flexible Construction

Breathable Foam Padding

Recessed Charging Port

ACCESSORIES

Dual-Charging Cable

MSRP

MSRP: $199.99 USD

SKU/Size

THA-FOT-1004 – Small: Trim-to-Fit (M: 5.5-7 / W: 6.5-8)

THA-FOT-00164 – Medium: Trim-to-Fit (M: 7.5-9 / W: 8.5-10)

THA-FOT-1003 – Large: Trim-to-Fit (M: 9.5-11 / W: 10.5-12)

THA-FOT-1001 – X-Large: Trim-to-Fit (M: 11.5-13 / W: 12.5-14)

Posted: December 5, 2022

Source: SOURCE OUTDOOR GROUP