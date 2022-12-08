Sentinel Acquires L2 Brands

New York City-based private equity company Sentinel Capital Partners has acquired L2 Brands, a producer and marketer of custom apparel and headwear for collegiate, destination and leisure, and corporate markets. Founded in 1991, the company offers more than 150 styles sold under its League and Legacy brands that are made in key manufacturing facilities in Hanover, Pa., and El Salvador. Financial terms of the deal were not made public.

“I am incredibly proud of the brand stewardship, operational excellence, and passionate team that we have built at L2,” said Legacy founder and L2 CEO Paige Wingert. “Our company is well-positioned to capitalize on its differentiated business model and the strong and sustainable momentum we enjoy in our markets.”

November/December 2022