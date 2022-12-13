Kappahl Selects TrusTrace As Its Traceability Solution To Support Sustainable Efforts  

STOCKHOLM, December 7, 2022 — TrusTrace, a global SaaS company with a market-leading platform for product traceability and supply chain transparency in fashion and retail, today announced that Kappahl, a leading Swedish apparel brand, has selected the TrusTrace platform to support its traceability efforts.

“Kappahl identified traceability as a key strategic enabler for sustainable change, and a way to facilitate compliance with evolving supply chain laws and regulations,” TrusTrace CEO and Co-Founder Shameek Ghosh said. “We’re thrilled that they selected TrusTrace as the framework to promote data-driven, sustainable action. Kappahl will be able to leverage robust supply chain data insights to enable responsible sourcing and adhere to laws such as the Norwegian Transparency Act and the upcoming EU Strategy for Sustainable and Circular Textiles.”

In addition to adhering to regulations, Kappahl aims to leverage the TrusTrace platform to enable more data-based decision-making to drive sustainability in day-to-day operations, as well as to equip consumers to move towards more sustainable consumption. This will be achieved through communicating the impact of their products, allowing customers to shop according to their values and make more informed purchasing decisions.

“For Kappahl, it is important to be a transparent company, and we want to make it easy for our customers to make informed and sustainable choices. Our customer must receive as detailed information as possible in order to quickly know what it is they have bought, and knowing where and how the garment is made also raises its value. There is a lot of work behind each finished garment, the manufacturing process is long and involves many people — something perhaps not everyone is aware of. With TrusTrace, we get the tools to efficiently manage sustainability data for the approximately 40 million garments that are sold every year. Sustainability data can be presented for an overall picture of the garment’s values, which can then be communicated to customers in a simple and accessible way,” said Sandra Roos, vice president, Sustainability at Kappahl.

TrusTrace is a leader in fashion supply chain traceability, providing more than 40 global fashion and retail brands with verified data in real-time, as materials and finished goods move through the supply chain. Through its open architecture, the TrusTrace platform integrates seamlessly with retailer, manufacturer and supplier systems, as well as other third-parties, such as certification agencies, lifecycle datasets and other sustainability solution providers.

Posted December 13, 2022

Source: Kappahl/TrusTrace