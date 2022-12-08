Hohenstein Partners With Sizekick

Germany-based testing, certification and research company Hohenstein has made an 1.3 million euro investment in Sizekick, an artificial intelligence technology startup company. The two will collaborate on technology to improve online shopping experiences and enable accurate sizing decisions to reduce returns and associated carbon dioxide emissions. The investment will help Sizekick launch its smartphone app in 2023.

“Our artificial intelligence is already learning thanks to the comprehensive Hohenstein database of 3D body scans,” said Jake Lydon, Sizekick’s chief technology officer. “This is an extremely big advantage for our AI.”

November/December 2022