Chargeurs PCC Appoints Francisco Ros As Country General Manager, Chargeurs Entretelas Iberica

PARIS –—December 20, 2022 — Chargeurs PCC, an apparel interlinings manufacturer, today announced that it has appointed Francisco Ros as Country general manager of Chargeurs Entretelas Iberica. Ros, who is based in Spain, brings more than 30 years of international business administration and business implementation experience, having previously been the general manager of Helsa Fashion Shaping for Spain and Mexico. Reporting directly to Giorgio Marcarino, general manager EMEA, Ros will be responsible for driving profitability, efficiency and sustainability across the Iberica division.

“We are thrilled to have Francisco Ros join Chargeurs PCC and are eager to see his extensive experience in the interlinings space help us grow our Iberica business,” said Gianluca Tanzi, CEO of Chargeurs Textile. “We’re confident in his expertise in product development, marketing and strategic implementation, and look forward to seeing how his leadership will accellerate our interlinings business.”

“I’m honored to join Chargeurs PCC, a company that I have always admired in the textile industry,” said Francisco Ros. “The Chargeurs Ibérica project is attractive and stimulating, so I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead it.” Prior to joining Chargeurs PCC, Ros served as general manager of Helsa Fashion Shaping for Spain and Mexico, where he was responsible for managing strategic plans and their implementation. Prior to this role, he spent 20 years within Freudenberg where he led specific projects in Germany, Hong-Kong, Brazil, Argentina and the USA, where he became the vice president of Interlinings in North Carolina.

Posted December 20, 2022

Source: Chargeurs PCC