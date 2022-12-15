Browzwear And Crystal International Partner To Bring More Efficient, Sustainable 3D-Powered Solutions To The Global Denim Industry

NEW YORK — December 15, 2022 — Browzwear, a pioneer of 3D digital solutions for the fashion industry, today announced a partnership with Crystal Denim that will bring digital twins of the company’s specialty denim fabrics to users of the VStitcher 3D design platform. The integration will give designers and manufacturers of denim garments greater ability to visualize designs in realistic 3D, which allows for more creative exploration in less time. Furthermore, the true-to-life digital garments facilitate collaboration through product development while their accuracy supports faster, more confident decision-making.

A subsidiary of Crystal International Group Limited (CIGL), a global manufacturer that delivers 410 million pieces of apparel to some of the world’s top brands in 2021, Crystal Denim has been leveraging Browzwear as part of its commitment to reducing carbon emissions and lowering the company’s overall environmental impact since 2008. By 2019, the denim division had converted to 100 percent digital workflows for co-creation projects with customers and reduced sample production by over 75 percent during the initial development stage which also significantly decreases the turnaround time, consumption of materials, energy and water consumption.

The partnership, which will enable other businesses to realize 3D’s benefits toward efficiency and sustainability, is part of CIGL’s commitment to working with stakeholders throughout the industry to drive a greener fashion future. The company, which is a signatory of the UN Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action (UNFICCA) as well as a member and partner of coalitions including the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) and Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) continues to broaden its collaborations to accelerate decarbonization throughout the industry.

“Browzwear has been an important partner to Crystal Denim as we strive for a net-zero emission future aligning with our Group’s Net Zero 2050 vision, not only for our company but for our industry, overall,” said Miles Lam, Assistant General Manager of Sales and Business Development (Crystal Denim). “We are proud to deepen the relationship with Browzwear, and believe that together, we can lead the path to a healthier industry and happier planet.”

“Crystal Denim and Browzwear share the commitment to transforming the fashion industry and leveraging technology to help businesses do better economically while doing so environmentally as well,” said Hanan Lifshitz, VP of Product at Browzwear. “In an industry as challenging as fashion, Crystal Denim’s willingness to share tools and technologies with others has conveyed a competitive edge and a testament to their ambitious goals. We look forward to working closely with the company to catalyze the changes the world needs.”

The Crystal Denim fabric library will be available for use in the VStitcher 2021.3 Edition onwards, as well as featured in several new learning resources catered to denim design with VStitcher including a new Browzwear University course on leveraging VStitcher for denim design as well as the recent Creators Lab: Denim webinar. To access the webinar and other resources, visit https://browzwear.com/events/.

Posted: December 15, 2022

Source: Browzwear / Crystal International Group Limited