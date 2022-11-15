Texworld Evolution Unveils New Trends For Spring/Summer 2024

NEW YORK CITY — November 15, 2022 — An attendee favorite, the Texworld Trend Showcase returns to the show floor with the latest material innovations and color palettes for the Spring/Summer 2024 season, curated by New York-based agency, Doneger | TOBE. Along with spearheading the design for the showcase, Creative Director Kai Chow will offer insight into the four unique themes surrounding his vision during a one-day only seminar and Explore the Floor tour of the trend showcase on Wednesday, February 1. Chow will provide attendees with a deeper understanding of the encompassing theme of ‘SOBRIETY’: “We usher in the dawn of a new state of mind, a collective shift in the ways we live, think, and create. Seeking seamlessness in both life and design, we prioritize body and mind. Now we see value in nature, and we find abundance in simplicity. Innovation goes beyond the ordinary, blending the organic with the human-centric. No longer are we simply recycling the past, we are now reinventing the future.”

Aligning with the growth of Texworld Evolution, footwear components and print designs from both co-located partnership shows, Global Footwear Sourcing and Printsource, will be highlighted within the Trend Showcase. Attendees can find the latest technology trends fueling innovation within the footwear industry as well as take advantage of educational seminars hosted by the FDRA (Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America). Gary Raines, Chief Economist at the FDRA will be covering niche topics from sustainable sourcing to the latest material developments.

Debuting at Printsource, Nicki Gondell, founder of Trend House, will take you on a journey through Milan based agency, MOODsign’s S/S 2024 color and print trends. Discover rustic beauty of Harmony, the wild earthiness of Rebirth, the sinuous seduction of Underwater, the sensorial immersion of Tropical Lush and the optimistic playfulness of Color Me Happy in her one day only seminar on Tuesday, January 31.

“We are thrilled to welcome Printsource to the show floor. This partnership brings not only expanded product offerings but also additional educational and networking opportunities to buyers including new specialty trend segments within our mainstay Texworld Trend Showcase” comments, Jennifer Bacon, Vice President, Fashion and Apparel Shows, Messe Frankfurt.

Posted: November 15, 2022

Source: Messe Frankfurt North America